Certuity LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Certuity LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 78.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 271,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after buying an additional 119,258 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Medtronic by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $80.89 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

