DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $59,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 10,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 203,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

