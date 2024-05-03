Brighton Jones LLC Buys 109 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,020,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,230,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in American Tower by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 39,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $176.80 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.91.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

