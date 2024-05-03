Brokerages Set Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) PT at $468.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $468.00.

BIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $279.31 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $473.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.64.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

