ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $8.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. ImmunityBio has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.16.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.
