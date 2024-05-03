ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $8.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. ImmunityBio has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,386 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,874,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.