Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$144.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$146.00 to C$144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTC.A. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Tire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$157.25.
Canadian Tire Stock Up 0.0 %
Insider Activity at Canadian Tire
In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 400 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$103.73 per share, with a total value of C$41,490.00. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
