Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NGNE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neurogene in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Neurogene from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Neurogene currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Neurogene

Neurogene Stock Up 4.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neurogene stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. Neurogene has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $455.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Neurogene in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at $9,036,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth $19,268,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurogene

(Get Free Report)

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.