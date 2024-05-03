International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $164.73 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.82. The company has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 447,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,475,000 after acquiring an additional 98,297 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.