Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$157.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$148.00 to C$157.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$153.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$146.00 to C$148.27 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$160.71.

TSE L opened at C$154.61 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$110.52 and a one year high of C$155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$149.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$133.72.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.58 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 8.4881297 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.513 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$1,500,000.00. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$1,500,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total transaction of C$662,832.00. Insiders sold a total of 71,495 shares of company stock worth $10,547,163 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

