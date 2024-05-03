Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $275.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KGI Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.90.

Shares of TSLA opened at $180.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $574.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

