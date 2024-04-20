Berenberg Bank Cuts VP (LON:VP) Price Target to GBX 950

VP (LON:VP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($12.95) to GBX 950 ($11.83) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VP Trading Up 4.6 %

LON:VP opened at GBX 565 ($7.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08. VP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 460 ($5.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 686.49 ($8.55). The stock has a market cap of £226.85 million, a PE ratio of 900.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 540.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 562.08.

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

