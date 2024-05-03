Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $9.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -14.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,477.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

