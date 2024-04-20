Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PotlatchDeltic Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PotlatchDeltic’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $41.19 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,124 shares of company stock worth $1,043,626. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

