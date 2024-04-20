Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Boosted by Analyst

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Shopify in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.83 billion.

