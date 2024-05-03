Analyzing County Line Energy (OTCMKTS:CYLC) & Terex (NYSE:TEX)

County Line Energy (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Free Report) and Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares County Line Energy and Terex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get County Line Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Line Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Terex $5.15 billion 0.75 $518.00 million $7.55 7.61

Terex has higher revenue and earnings than County Line Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Line Energy N/A N/A N/A Terex 9.87% 30.53% 13.57%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares County Line Energy and Terex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for County Line Energy and Terex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score County Line Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Terex 1 8 3 0 2.17

Terex has a consensus price target of $65.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.41%. Given Terex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Terex is more favorable than County Line Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of County Line Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Terex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Terex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Terex beats County Line Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About County Line Energy

(Get Free Report)

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands. Its products are used in construction, infrastructure, and recycling projects; quarrying and mining, and material handling applications; maintenance applications to lift equipment or material; and landscaping and biomass production industries. The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands. Its products include portable material lifts, portable aerial work platforms, trailer-mounted articulating booms, self-propelled articulating and telescopic booms, and scissor lifts, as well as related components and replacement parts for construction and maintenance of industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities, transmission and distribution lines, construction and foundation drilling applications, and other commercial operations, as well as in tree trimming and various infrastructure projects. The company offers financing solutions to assist customers in the rental, leasing, and acquisition of its products. Terex Corporation was founded in 1933 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for County Line Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Line Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.