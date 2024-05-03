Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NWL. UBS Group downgraded Newell Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Newell Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

See Also

