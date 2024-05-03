Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives $16.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $15.24 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 139.03%.

Insider Transactions at Broadstone Net Lease

In related news, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,180,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,582,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,860,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,258,000 after buying an additional 1,219,509 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 143.0% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,050,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,328,000 after buying an additional 1,206,830 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 431.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after buying an additional 955,066 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

