Comparing EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties 36.36% 8.70% 4.86% Clipper Realty -4.27% -35.33% -0.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Clipper Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties $570.59 million 13.37 $200.49 million $4.61 34.39 Clipper Realty $138.21 million 0.49 -$5.90 million ($0.45) -9.29

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EastGroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

92.1% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.3% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EastGroup Properties and Clipper Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties 0 9 6 0 2.40 Clipper Realty 1 1 1 0 2.00

EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus price target of $185.13, suggesting a potential upside of 16.78%. Clipper Realty has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Clipper Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Dividends

EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. EastGroup Properties pays out 110.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clipper Realty pays out -84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Clipper Realty has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Clipper Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Clipper Realty on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. The Company's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 59 million square feet.

About Clipper Realty

(Get Free Report)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.