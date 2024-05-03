Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday.
Institutional Trading of Valaris
Valaris Stock Performance
Shares of VAL opened at $65.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Valaris has a 1 year low of $54.13 and a 1 year high of $78.92.
Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valaris will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Valaris Company Profile
Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.
