Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Valaris by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAL opened at $65.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Valaris has a 1 year low of $54.13 and a 1 year high of $78.92.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valaris will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

