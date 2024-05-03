Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Richardson Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RELL

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $10.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $152.20 million, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.99. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

In related news, Director Kenneth Halverson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth Halverson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Plante purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 200.0% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 98.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 56.6% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 126,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 293,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.