Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. Citigroup upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Tanger by 4,051.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tanger during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Tanger during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Tanger has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

