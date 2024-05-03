TD Cowen Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $473.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $528.00 to $473.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $497.22.

Saia stock opened at $405.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. Saia has a one year low of $266.91 and a one year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total transaction of $5,367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,595.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total transaction of $5,367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,595.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

