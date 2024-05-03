Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.47.

JWEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$25.92 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of C$22.10 and a 12-month high of C$33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

