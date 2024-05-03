Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

