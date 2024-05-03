Brokerages Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT at $24.80

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

VNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,726,000 after purchasing an additional 116,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,922,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,978,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,897,000 after acquiring an additional 288,952 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,326,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,128,000 after buying an additional 2,486,439 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $26.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

