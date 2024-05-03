Contrasting Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) and Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF)

Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Free Report) and Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Krung Thai Bank Public and Canadian Western Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krung Thai Bank Public N/A N/A N/A $50.20 0.24 Canadian Western Bank N/A N/A N/A $2.70 7.17

Krung Thai Bank Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Western Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Krung Thai Bank Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Canadian Western Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Krung Thai Bank Public and Canadian Western Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krung Thai Bank Public N/A N/A N/A Canadian Western Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Krung Thai Bank Public and Canadian Western Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krung Thai Bank Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canadian Western Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Canadian Western Bank has a consensus target price of $36.57, indicating a potential upside of 88.80%. Given Canadian Western Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Western Bank is more favorable than Krung Thai Bank Public.

Dividends

Krung Thai Bank Public pays an annual dividend of $14.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 118.5%. Canadian Western Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Krung Thai Bank Public pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Western Bank pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Krung Thai Bank Public is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Canadian Western Bank beats Krung Thai Bank Public on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krung Thai Bank Public

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It offers various personal banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; life, health, motor, accident, and non-life insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services. The company also provides SME loans for small and medium businesses; and international business loans. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services comprising cash management services, such as collection, liquidity management, and transfer and payment services; fixed deposit and current accounts; foreign currency and term deposits; cards; Fx, interest rate, commodity, equity, and credit derivatives; financial advisory, underwriting, and selling agent services for products offered through the equity capital markets; financial advisory services related to merger and acquisition transactions; project finance advisory and feasibility study services, as well as e-banking services; and investment solutions, such as government and corporate bonds, structured notes, and investment units. The company provides its products and services through a network of branches in Thailand and various centers internationally. Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers cash management services; prestige banking services; life and disability creditor insurance products; and ATM, mobile, and online banking services, as well as cheque order services. Further, it provides investment products comprising guaranteed investment certificates, US dollars investments plans, registered retirement income fund, tax free savings accounts, registered education savings plans, and mutual funds; financial planning services; and specialized financing, wealth management, and trust services. Canadian Western Bank was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

