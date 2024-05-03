Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.91.
Several brokerages have commented on SAVE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirit Airlines
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Spirit Airlines Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $401.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.41.
Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.
Spirit Airlines Company Profile
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spirit Airlines
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.