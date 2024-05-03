Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.91.

Several brokerages have commented on SAVE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 88.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after buying an additional 293,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 616.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 123,419 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 29.7% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 436,486 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after purchasing an additional 67,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $401.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

