Financial Comparison: Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) versus New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR)

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Joby Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of Joby Aviation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and Joby Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A $8.61 million N/A N/A Joby Aviation $1.03 million 3,678.07 -$513.05 million ($0.81) -6.65

Analyst Ratings

New Horizon Aircraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Joby Aviation.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for New Horizon Aircraft and Joby Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Joby Aviation 1 0 2 0 2.33

Joby Aviation has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.42%. Given Joby Aviation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than New Horizon Aircraft.

Profitability

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Horizon Aircraft N/A -29.17% 3.03% Joby Aviation N/A -37.85% -30.90%

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace engineering company, focuses on designing and developing the hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market primarily in the United States. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides. Joby Aviation, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

