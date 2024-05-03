Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ COYA opened at $8.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.05. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

About Coya Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 805,959 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 496,183 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 66.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

