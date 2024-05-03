Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ COYA opened at $8.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.05. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $10.69.
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics
About Coya Therapeutics
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coya Therapeutics
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.