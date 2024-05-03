Analysts Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target at $429.45

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $430.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

VRTX stock opened at $400.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $320.01 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,237,877,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,080,000 after buying an additional 837,461 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,272.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 434,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,946,000 after purchasing an additional 416,545 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 581,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,410,000 after purchasing an additional 384,730 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

