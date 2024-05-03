WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $43.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get WestRock alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WestRock

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.