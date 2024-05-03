Reviewing Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS) & Its Peers

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Verde Clean Fuels to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -8.59% -7.17% Verde Clean Fuels Competitors -5.11% -361.74% -1.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A -$2.74 million -10.78 Verde Clean Fuels Competitors $3.93 billion $14.19 million 5.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Verde Clean Fuels’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Verde Clean Fuels and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 414 961 1437 61 2.40

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Verde Clean Fuels’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verde Clean Fuels has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels’ rivals have a beta of -88.93, indicating that their average stock price is 8,993% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verde Clean Fuels rivals beat Verde Clean Fuels on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

