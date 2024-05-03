Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.75.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA opened at $266.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $247.68 and a 52-week high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on will post 19.02 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $690,074.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $690,074.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 107.4% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Snap-on by 47.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Snap-on by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

