Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Ovid Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $217.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.76% and a negative net margin of 13,351.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ovid Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin bought 18,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,616,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,133.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

