Susquehanna Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $185.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.24.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMD opened at $146.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.22 billion, a PE ratio of 214.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,997,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,558 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after acquiring an additional 600,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,426,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.