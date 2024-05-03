CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on shares of CI Financial and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.72.

CI Financial stock opened at C$16.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.47. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$12.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.69.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.5093946 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

