Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SXT opened at $74.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.76. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $78.70.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensient Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $297,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensient Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,486.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Stories

