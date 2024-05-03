Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.50 target price on the stock.

LINC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $11.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $52,940.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,942.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,717,966.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,553,072.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $52,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,942.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,692 shares of company stock worth $5,858,793 over the last ninety days. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Stories

