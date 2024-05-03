NOV (NYSE:NOV) Given New $26.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of NOV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.07.

NYSE:NOV opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. NOV has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.03%.

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of NOV by 93.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 134,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,329,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 31.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 620,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 148,099 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NOV by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,314,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

