Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Lowered to $416.00 at Oppenheimer

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $436.00 to $416.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Get Pool alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pool

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $360.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. Pool has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Pool by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.