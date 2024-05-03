Oppenheimer Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $345.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $330.00 to $345.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $316.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $308.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.17. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $335.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,218,364. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

Get Free Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

