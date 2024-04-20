Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.