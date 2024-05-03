Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $68.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLB. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.72.

NYSE SLB opened at $47.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

