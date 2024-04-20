Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NAII

Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.