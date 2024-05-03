Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.32. The stock had a trading volume of 312,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,106. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.25 and its 200-day moving average is $131.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,064 shares of company stock worth $3,228,698 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

