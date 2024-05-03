Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,642 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group during the third quarter worth $5,313,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the third quarter worth $295,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE WF traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $31.49. 8,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $1.1918 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.73%.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Featured Articles

