First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 4,459 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.82. The stock had a trading volume of 279,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,818. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average is $92.28. The stock has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

