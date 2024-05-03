First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter worth $3,437,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 544.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 278,550 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Orange by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,852,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 245,958 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Orange by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 133,835 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 59,052 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORAN. StockNews.com downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Shares of Orange stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 39,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

