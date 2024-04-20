ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIRFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.99. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

