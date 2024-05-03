Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 164 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,102 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,737,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,793,000 after acquiring an additional 628,175 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 758,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,561,000 after acquiring an additional 495,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,456,000 after acquiring an additional 327,372 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.3 %

SHW stock opened at $303.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.61. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

